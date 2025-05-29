Nuvama Wealth Management standalone net profit declines 12.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.08% to Rs 217.72 croreNet profit of Nuvama Wealth Management declined 12.79% to Rs 27.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.08% to Rs 217.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 215.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 509.35% to Rs 597.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 98.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 107.16% to Rs 1354.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 653.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales217.72215.39 1 1354.38653.79 107 OPM %29.2741.20 -57.7938.22 - PBDT40.7464.15 -36 674.16181.02 272 PBT36.5238.44 -5 658.15107.53 512 NP27.4731.50 -13 597.7198.09 509
