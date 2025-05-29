Ausom Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 291.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 115.72% to Rs 1526.64 croreNet profit of Ausom Enterprise rose 291.49% to Rs 11.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 115.72% to Rs 1526.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 707.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 113.43% to Rs 19.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 147.07% to Rs 2392.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 968.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1526.64707.68 116 2392.53968.35 147 OPM %0.290.30 -0.360.52 - PBDT11.873.72 219 22.2911.21 99 PBT11.823.67 222 22.0911.01 101 NP11.042.82 291 19.559.16 113
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content