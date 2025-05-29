Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Incredible Industries standalone net profit rises 87.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Incredible Industries standalone net profit rises 87.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Sales rise 3.54% to Rs 230.22 crore

Net profit of Incredible Industries rose 87.18% to Rs 5.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.54% to Rs 230.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 222.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 109.21% to Rs 12.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.58% to Rs 756.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 818.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales230.22222.35 4 756.14818.16 -8 OPM %4.103.44 -2.822.37 - PBDT8.706.57 32 18.6015.63 19 PBT7.375.16 43 13.249.97 33 NP5.843.12 87 12.495.97 109

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GP Petroleums standalone net profit rises 21.58% in the March 2025 quarter

GP Petroleums standalone net profit rises 21.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Jeet Machine Tools reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jeet Machine Tools reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

KG Petrochem standalone net profit declines 14.94% in the March 2025 quarter

KG Petrochem standalone net profit declines 14.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Aspinwall & Company standalone net profit declines 49.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Aspinwall & Company standalone net profit declines 49.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Esha Media Research reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Esha Media Research reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon