Crimson Metal Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 2.01 crore

Net profit of Crimson Metal Engineering Company declined 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales2.012.01 0 OPM %55.7248.76 -PBDT0.530.52 2 PBT0.050.08 -38 NP0.050.06 -17

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

