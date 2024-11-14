Sakuma Exports consolidated net profit declines 54.58% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.86% to Rs 339.39 croreNet profit of Sakuma Exports declined 54.58% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.86% to Rs 339.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 360.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales339.39360.51 -6 OPM %0.440.60 -PBDT3.284.33 -24 PBT2.884.01 -28 NP1.242.73 -55
