Pricol jumps as Q2 PAT spurts 42% YoY to Rs 64 cr

Pricol jumps as Q2 PAT spurts 42% YoY to Rs 64 cr

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Pricol added 2.40% to Rs 530 after its consolidated net profit jumped 41.97% to Rs 63.99 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 45.07 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 51.97% year on year (YoY) to Rs 987.93 crore in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax was at Rs 84.55 crore in the second quarter of FY26, up 40.91% as against Rs 60 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

During the quarter, EBITDA jumped 41.59% YoY to Rs 123.35 crore while EBITDA margin stood at 12.49%.

Vikram Mohan, MD, said: "Our performance this quarter reflects our continued focus on operational excellence and strategic execution. The evolving market dynamics present both opportunities and challenges, and we are well positioned to navigate this landscape through our diversified approach and technological capabilities. Our dedicated team continues to work closely with all stakeholders to meet the evolving needs of market for value creation

 

The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share (200%) for the financial year 2025-26. The dividend will be paid to members and beneficial owners whose names appear in the register of members or the register of beneficial owners maintained by the depositories as of the record date, 14th November 2025.

Pricol is one of India's leading automotive technology and precision engineered Products and solutions Company, headquartered in Coimbatore, India. Commencing operations in the year 1975 and being committed to attain leadership and excellence, the Company has evolved into a reputed brand in the global automotive industry.

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

