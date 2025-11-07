Friday, November 07, 2025 | 11:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Currency in circulation drops 0.40% on weekly basis

Currency in circulation drops 0.40% on weekly basis

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged down 0.4% on the week to stand at Rs 38.19 lakh crore as on October 31, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money gained 0.1% on the week to Rs 48.33 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 7.2% on a year ago basis compared to 7.5% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal year, the currency in circulation moved up 2.6% so far while the reserve money has added 0.1%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India calls for people-led climate action

India calls for people-led climate action

HCC slumps as Q2 PAT slides 25% YoY to Rs 48 cr

HCC slumps as Q2 PAT slides 25% YoY to Rs 48 cr

Studds Accessories slides on debut

Studds Accessories slides on debut

Barometers trade in negative terrain; consumer durables shares decline

Barometers trade in negative terrain; consumer durables shares decline

AUD/USD at three-week low

AUD/USD at three-week low

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon