Friday, November 07, 2025 | 10:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Studds Accessories shares make muted D-Street debut, list at 3% discount

Studds Accessories shares make muted D-Street debut, list at 3% discount

Studds Accessories shares listed at ₹565 on the NSE, reflecting a discount of 3.5 per cent over the issue price of ₹585

Studds Accessories listing

Studds Accessories listing

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Studds Accessories IPO listing: Shares of two-wheeler helmet manufacturer Studds Accessories made a negative debut on Dalal Street on Friday, November 7, 2025. The company's shares listed at ₹565 on the NSE, reflecting a discount of 3.5 per cent over the issue price of ₹585. After listing, the stock was trading at ₹382, up 3 per cent from the listing price.
 
On the BSE, the stock opened at ₹570, down 2.6 per cent from the issue price. Post-listing, the stock was trading at ₹577.7, down 1.35 per cent from the listing price. 
 
The listing price of Studds Accessories was below the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Studds Accessories were trading at ₹630, up ₹45 or 7.7 per cent, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.
 

Studds Accessories IPO subscription rate

As per data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Studds Accessories IPO received a robust response from investors, with overall subscriptions reaching 73.25 times. Investors placed bids for 399.2 million equity shares against the 5.45 million shares on offer. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand, oversubscribing their allotted quota by 160 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was subscribed 76.99 times, while the retail investors’ portion received 22.09 times more bids than the shares on offer.

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 560 pts; Talking to stakeholders on MF charges, says Sebi chairman

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Zydus Life Q2: Solid beat on bottom line, analysts mixed on growth outlook

Pine Labs IPO

Pine Labs IPO opens for bidding: Check GMP, price band, key dates, review

Stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch today, Nov 7: Bharti Airtel, LIC, Lupin, Bajaj Housing

Stock market

Stock Market Highlights: Nifty extends losses; Sensex drops 150 pts; Media, Metal crack 2%

Studds Accessories IPO details

Studds Accessories successfully raised ₹455.5 crore through its initial public offering, which comprised an offer for sale (OFS) of 7.8 million equity shares. The IPO was offered in the price band of ₹557 to ₹585 per share, with a minimum application lot of 25 shares. The issue was open for subscription from October 30 to November 3, 2025.
 
MUFG Intime India serves as the registrar for the public issue. IIFL Capital Services and ICICI Securities are acting as book-running lead managers.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company will not receive any proceeds from the funds raised through the issue, as the entire offer comprises a sale of shares by existing shareholders. 

More From This Section

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel drops 4% after 51.3 million shares trade in block deals

LIC, Life Insurance Corporation

Q2 premium, margin growth boost analysts' bullish outlook on LIC stock

air conditioner, AC

Amber shares tank 14% on weak Q2 results; should you buy, hold or sell?

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency

Rupee trades lower after two-day gains; opens weaker at 88.66/$

Reliance Jio

Bankers value Reliance's Jio Platforms as high as $170 billion ahead of IPO

Topics : Share Market Today Stock Market News Markets Buzzing stocks IPO listing time

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon