Studds Accessories shares make muted D-Street debut, list at 3% discount

Studds Accessories IPO listing: Shares of two-wheeler helmet manufacturer Studds Accessories made a negative debut on Dalal Street on Friday, November 7, 2025. The company's shares listed at ₹565 on the NSE, reflecting a discount of 3.5 per cent over the issue price of ₹585. After listing, the stock was trading at ₹382, up 3 per cent from the listing price.
On the BSE, the stock opened at ₹570, down 2.6 per cent from the issue price. Post-listing, the stock was trading at ₹577.7, down 1.35 per cent from the listing price.
The listing price of Studds Accessories was below the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Studds Accessories were trading at ₹630, up ₹45 or 7.7 per cent, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.
Studds Accessories IPO subscription rate
As per data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Studds Accessories IPO received a robust response from investors, with overall subscriptions reaching 73.25 times. Investors placed bids for 399.2 million equity shares against the 5.45 million shares on offer. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand, oversubscribing their allotted quota by 160 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was subscribed 76.99 times, while the retail investors’ portion received 22.09 times more bids than the shares on offer.
Also Read
Studds Accessories IPO details
Studds Accessories successfully raised ₹455.5 crore through its initial public offering, which comprised an offer for sale (OFS) of 7.8 million equity shares. The IPO was offered in the price band of ₹557 to ₹585 per share, with a minimum application lot of 25 shares. The issue was open for subscription from October 30 to November 3, 2025.
MUFG Intime India serves as the registrar for the public issue. IIFL Capital Services and ICICI Securities are acting as book-running lead managers.
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company will not receive any proceeds from the funds raised through the issue, as the entire offer comprises a sale of shares by existing shareholders.