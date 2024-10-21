Business Standard
Crown Lifters standalone net profit rises 102.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Crown Lifters standalone net profit rises 102.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales rise 44.27% to Rs 7.56 crore

Net profit of Crown Lifters rose 102.86% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 44.27% to Rs 7.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales7.565.24 44 OPM %60.7151.15 -PBDT4.252.43 75 PBT2.851.05 171 NP2.131.05 103

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

