Wendt India consolidated net profit rises 19.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.31% to Rs 55.09 croreNet profit of Wendt India rose 19.44% to Rs 10.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.31% to Rs 55.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 50.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales55.0950.40 9 OPM %23.0024.70 -PBDT15.4314.12 9 PBT13.1611.99 10 NP10.698.95 19
