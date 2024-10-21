Business Standard
CG Power & Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit declines 8.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales rise 20.54% to Rs 2412.69 crore

Net profit of CG Power & Industrial Solutions declined 8.77% to Rs 220.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 242.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.54% to Rs 2412.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2001.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2412.692001.51 21 OPM %12.2115.42 -PBDT321.37325.71 -1 PBT293.80302.85 -3 NP220.96242.20 -9

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

