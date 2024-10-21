Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suraj consolidated net profit rises 52.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Suraj consolidated net profit rises 52.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales decline 33.30% to Rs 56.64 crore

Net profit of Suraj rose 52.96% to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 33.30% to Rs 56.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 84.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales56.6484.92 -33 OPM %14.718.81 -PBDT11.028.04 37 PBT8.485.80 46 NP6.474.23 53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Zomato's Deepinder Goyal

Zomato's CEO Deepinder Goyal launches health, wellness startup 'Continue'

Polling official, election, vote

LIVE news: SP leader Tej Pratap Yadav files nomination from Karhal for UP bypolls

360 one wealth

Bain-Backed 360 One's Co-CEO Taparia to depart amid wealth management boom

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

SC dismisses Kejriwal's plea to quash summons in PM defamation case

Omar Abdullah,Omar

J&K CM Omar Abdullah vacates Budgam assembly seat, retains Ganderbal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon