Suraj consolidated net profit rises 52.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.30% to Rs 56.64 croreNet profit of Suraj rose 52.96% to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 33.30% to Rs 56.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 84.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales56.6484.92 -33 OPM %14.718.81 -PBDT11.028.04 37 PBT8.485.80 46 NP6.474.23 53
