Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Welspun Specialty Solutions standalone net profit rises 396.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 9.78% to Rs 151.27 crore
Net profit of Welspun Specialty Solutions rose 396.65% to Rs 40.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.78% to Rs 151.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 137.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 62.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 66.74% to Rs 696.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 417.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales151.27137.80 10 696.67417.83 67 OPM %7.9813.12 -8.014.00 - PBDT10.0411.82 -15 44.081.17 3668 PBT6.168.06 -24 28.60-13.74 LP NP40.038.06 397 62.47-13.74 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEEVM-VVPAT VerificationTikTok | ByteDanceTech Mahindra Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon