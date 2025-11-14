Friday, November 14, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindustan Organic Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.14 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Hindustan Organic Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.14 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales decline 27.73% to Rs 126.27 crore

Net Loss of Hindustan Organic Chemicals reported to Rs 18.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 13.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 27.73% to Rs 126.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 174.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales126.27174.72 -28 OPM %-13.610.03 -PBDT-17.34-13.35 -30 PBT-17.82-13.80 -29 NP-18.14-13.80 -31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVE
Stock Market LIVE Updates
Stocks to Watch Today
Indian vs South Africa Test Cricket Stats
Protein Coffee Trend
Gold-Silver Rate Today
Mahua Assembly Election Results 2025
Alinagar Assembly Election Results
Q2 Results Today
Upcoming IPO 2025
