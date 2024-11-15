Cubex Tubings standalone net profit declines 0.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.76% to Rs 55.20 croreNet profit of Cubex Tubings declined 0.76% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 13.76% to Rs 55.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 64.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales55.2064.01 -14 OPM %4.332.94 -PBDT1.992.21 -10 PBT1.721.88 -9 NP1.301.31 -1
