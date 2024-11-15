First Custodian Fund(I) standalone net profit rises 53.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.04 croreNet profit of First Custodian Fund(I) rose 53.13% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.040.08 -50 OPM %1675.00675.00 -PBDT0.670.42 60 PBT0.650.39 67 NP0.490.32 53
