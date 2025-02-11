Business Standard

Cubical Financial Services standalone net profit declines 7.69% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.37 crore

Net profit of Cubical Financial Services declined 7.69% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.370.37 0 OPM %40.5424.32 -PBDT0.150.09 67 PBT0.150.09 67 NP0.120.13 -8

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

