Chartered Capital & Investment standalone net profit rises 2.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Chartered Capital & Investment rose 2.45% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales00.05 -100 OPM %03520.00 -PBDT2.222.09 6 PBT2.222.09 6 NP1.671.63 2

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

