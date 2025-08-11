Monday, August 11, 2025 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Velan Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Velan Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.03 crore

Net Loss of Velan Hotels reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.030 0 OPM %-200.000 -PBDT-0.31-0.09 -244 PBT-0.44-0.22 -100 NP-0.44-0.22 -100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

