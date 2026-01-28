Cupid receives CE (EU IVDR) Certification for two IVD products

Cupid announced that it has received CE (EU IVDR) Certification for two in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) products the CupiKIT HIV 1&2 Antibody Test Kit and the CupiKIT Hepatitis B Surface Antigen (HBsAg) Test Kit.

The certifications have been granted under the European Union In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (EU) 2017/746 (IVDR), among the most stringent regulatory standards globally. These approvals enable Cupid Limited to market the certified products across the European Economic Area (EEA) and other CE recognized international markets.

