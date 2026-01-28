TVS Supply Chain Solutions to acquire Hyderabad-based 'Swamy & Sons 3PL'

TVS Supply Chain Solutions announced the strategic acquisition of a Hyderabad-based 3PL company, Swamy & Sons 3PL' (S&S3PL), with a well-established operating footprint coupled with marquee customer relationship in the FMCG & FMCD sectors and with a strong presence in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The acquisition is done through TVS SCS' wholly owned subsidiary, FIT 3PL, for an enterprise value of Rs 88 crore. The acquisition will be funded through internal accruals. S&S3PL registered an annual revenue, for FY25, of Rs 207 crore, and a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of 3.2%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News