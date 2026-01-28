RPG Life Sciences standalone net sales up around 4% in the December 2025 quarter

Company records sales of Rs 180.03 crore

Net profit of RPG Life Sciences declined 36.64% to Rs 22.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.24% to Rs 180.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 172.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.180.03172.7122.0928.4642.9252.3537.5446.8922.1334.93

