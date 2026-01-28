Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 06:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
RPG Life Sciences standalone net sales up around 4% in the December 2025 quarter

RPG Life Sciences standalone net sales up around 4% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

Company records sales of Rs 180.03 crore

Net profit of RPG Life Sciences declined 36.64% to Rs 22.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.24% to Rs 180.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 172.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales180.03172.71 4 OPM %22.0928.46 -PBDT42.9252.35 -18 PBT37.5446.89 -20 NP22.1334.93 -37

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

