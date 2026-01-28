RPG Life Sciences standalone net sales up around 4% in the December 2025 quarter
Company records sales of Rs 180.03 croreNet profit of RPG Life Sciences declined 36.64% to Rs 22.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.24% to Rs 180.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 172.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales180.03172.71 4 OPM %22.0928.46 -PBDT42.9252.35 -18 PBT37.5446.89 -20 NP22.1334.93 -37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST