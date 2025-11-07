Friday, November 07, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Studds Accessories slides on debut

Studds Accessories slides on debut

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Shares of Studds Accessories were currently trading at Rs 573.65 at 10:24 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 1.94% as compared with the issue price of Rs 585.

The stock was listed at Rs 570, reflecting a discount of 2.56% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 585 and a low of 555.80. On the BSE, over 4.13 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Studds Accessories was subscribed 73.25 times. The issue opened for bidding on 30 October 2025 and it closed on 3 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 557 and 585 per share.

 

The IPO is an offer for sale of 77,86,120 equity shares aggregating up to Rs 455.49 crore by existing shareholders, including Madhu Bhushan Khurana, Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana, Chand Khurana, and others.

The promoters were Madhu Bhushan Khurana, Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana, and Shilpa Arora. The promoters and promoter group held an aggregate of 3,10,02,320 equity shares, representing 78.78% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post-IPO shareholding was expected to be around 61.75%.

Studds Accessories is a manufacturer of two-wheeler helmets and motorcycle accessories based in Faridabad, Haryana, India. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells helmets under the Studds and SMK brands, while other accessories such as two-wheeler luggage, gloves, helmet locking devices, rain suits, riding jackets, and eyewear are sold under the Studds brand.

The company sells its products across India and exports to over 70 countries, including markets in the Americas, Asia (excluding India), Europe, and other regions.

The Studds brand, established in 1975, serves the mass and mid-market segments in India and certain countries in Asia, Latin America, Central America, and Africa. As of August 31, 2025, two-wheeler helmets under the Studds brand are priced between Rs 875 and Rs 4,000 in India.

The SMK brand, launched in 2016, caters to the premium motorcycle segment in India and the mid-market segment in Europe. SMK helmets are sold in India at prices ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 12,800.

In Q1 FY26, the Distributor Network and EBO contributed 54.98% to total sales, OEMs 11.81%, E-commerce 4.75%, Government channels 3.95%, Exports 22.22%, and Other 2.29%.

Ahead of the IPO, Studds Accessories, on 29 October 2025, raised Rs 136.64 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 23.35 lakh shares at Rs 585 each to 10 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 20.25 crore and sales of Rs 149.18 crore for the three months ended on 30th June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Barometers trade in negative terrain; consumer durables shares decline

AUD/USD at three-week low

Piramal Finance trades higher on listing day after merger with PEL

Cummins India gains after Q2 PAT climbs 42% YoY to Rs 638 cr

Multi Commodity Exchange of India consolidated net profit rises 28.54% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

