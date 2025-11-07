Friday, November 07, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCC slumps as Q2 PAT slides 25% YoY to Rs 48 cr

HCC slumps as Q2 PAT slides 25% YoY to Rs 48 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) tanked 3.35% to Rs 25.95 after the company's consolidated net profit slumped 25.26% to Rs 47.78 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 63.93 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 31.71% to Rs 960.74 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 1,406.91 crore in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax exceptional item and tax declined 58.70% to Rs 42.30 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 102.44 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total expense tanked 30.47% year on year to Rs 1,350.17 crore in Q2 FY26. Cost of material consumed was at Rs 131.40 crore (up 15.14% YoY), Employee benefit expense was at Rs 83.68 crore (down 40.47 YoY), Finance cost was at Rs 119.88 crore (down 24.70% YoY) while subcontracting expenses was at Rs 36.19 crore (down 36.19% YoY).

 

The companys order book stood at around Rs 13,152 crore as of 30 September 2025.

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 510 pts; Talking to stakeholders on MF charges, says Sebi chairman

Howard Lutnick, Trump's Commerce nominee

US Commerce secy cites India while defending Trump's tariff amid SC case

NSE Nifty 50 threatens to reverse uptrend, can crash up to 1,000 points, caution charts.

Nifty may crash 1,000 pts if it closes below 25,372 today; check strategy

us china, us-china, us flag, china flag

China plans 'many deals' with US for soybean if quality, prices align

Chai, tea, biscuits

Expert warns against chai-biscuit mornings, suggests 8 gut-friendly swaps

Demonstrating continued success in order acquisition, the company secured three new orders two packages for Patna Metro and an aluminium smelter expansion project from Hindalco totaling around Rs 2,770 crore. Additionally, it emerged as the lowest bidder for a project worth approximately Rs 840 crore. The bid pipeline remains robust at about Rs 57,000 crore, reflecting strong business momentum and a healthy outlook.

Significant progress was also achieved across multiple infrastructure projects in Q2 FY26, underscoring sustained momentum in project execution and delivery.

HCC is a business group developing and building responsible infrastructure through next practices. With an engineering heritage of nearly 100 years, HCC has executed a majority of India's landmark infrastructure projects, having constructed 26% of India's Hydro Power generation and 60% of India's Nuclear Power generation capacities, over 4,036 lane km of Expressways and Highways, more than 402 km of complex Tunnelling and 403 Bridges. Today, HCC serves the infrastructure sectors of Transportation, Power and Water.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Studds Accessories slides on debut

Studds Accessories slides on debut

Barometers trade in negative terrain; consumer durables shares decline

Barometers trade in negative terrain; consumer durables shares decline

AUD/USD at three-week low

AUD/USD at three-week low

Piramal Finance trades higher on listing day after merger with PEL

Piramal Finance trades higher on listing day after merger with PEL

Cummins India gains after Q2 PAT climbs 42% YoY to Rs 638 cr

Cummins India gains after Q2 PAT climbs 42% YoY to Rs 638 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon