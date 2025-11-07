Barometers trade in negative terrain; consumer durables shares decline

Consumer durables shares declined for second consecutive trading session.
At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 526.41 points or 0.63% to 82,784.60. The Nifty 50 index fell 155.55 points or 0.61% to 25,353.10.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.65% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index tumbled 0.97%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,189 shares rose and 2,458 shares fell. A total of 189 shares were unchanged.
Earnings Today:
Also Read
Aarti Drugs(down 1.67%), AstraZeneca Pharma India(down 0.85%), Bajaj Auto(down 1.11%), Divis Laboratories(down 0.57%), Great Eastern Shipping Company(up 1%), Go Fashion (India)(down 1.10%), Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals (down 1.35%), Hindalco Industries(down 0.08%), Jupiter Life Line Hospitals(down 0.73%), Kalyan Jewellers India(down 1.17%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures(up 0.12%), Petronet LNG (up 0.60%), Trent (down 0.13%) will announce their quarterly results today.
New Listing :
Shares of Studds Accessories were currently trading at Rs 572.40 at 10:21 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 2.15% as compared with the issue price of Rs 570.
The stock was listed at Rs 585, exhibiting a premium of 2.63% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of 585 and a low of 555.80. On the BSE, over 4.08 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Consumer Durables index declined 1.52% to 37,314.15. The index fell 3.47% in the two staright trading sessions.
Amber Enterprises India (down 11.96%), PG Electroplast (down 4.01%), Blue Star (down 3.19%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 3.16%), Cera Sanitaryware (down 3%), V-Guard Industries (down 2.49%), Whirlpool of India (down 2.27%), Dixon Technologies (India) (down 1.75%), Century Plyboards (India) (down 1.67%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (down 1.62%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Cummins India rose 1.18% after the company reported a 41.51% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 637.69 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 450.61 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 27.49% to Rs 3,121.58 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
NHPC reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1,021.44 crore in Q2 FY26, up 13.48% as against Rs 900.03 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 10.26% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,365.26 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions gained 6.64% to Rs 34.20 after the company signed a letter of intent with UK-based BlackDice Cyber. The companies will co-develop AI-driven cybersecurity solutions for 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) systems. The partnership will integrate real-time threat detection and network protection into 5G routers and edge infrastructure. Blue Cloud will embed BlackDices AI engine into its 5G customer premises equipment and Wi-Fi routers.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content