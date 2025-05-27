Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cyber Media Research & Services consolidated net profit declines 68.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Cyber Media Research & Services consolidated net profit declines 68.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Sales decline 18.26% to Rs 18.35 crore

Net profit of Cyber Media Research & Services declined 68.94% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.26% to Rs 18.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.93% to Rs 2.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.08% to Rs 75.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 87.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales18.3522.45 -18 75.0387.33 -14 OPM %3.0512.03 -3.766.92 - PBDT0.652.78 -77 3.025.99 -50 PBT0.622.71 -77 2.935.71 -49 NP0.411.32 -69 2.303.59 -36

First Published: May 27 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

