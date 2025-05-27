Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit declines 1.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit declines 1.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Sales decline 33.76% to Rs 136.31 crore

Net profit of Ambika Cotton Mills declined 1.43% to Rs 15.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 33.76% to Rs 136.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 205.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.38% to Rs 65.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.74% to Rs 702.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 823.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales136.31205.79 -34 702.07823.46 -15 OPM %17.3214.76 -14.7213.27 - PBDT27.3429.08 -6 113.63112.95 1 PBT21.7921.85 0 91.1985.25 7 NP15.8616.09 -1 65.7462.98 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sanjivani Paranteral standalone net profit rises 73.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Sanjivani Paranteral standalone net profit rises 73.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.41 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.41 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Surat Trade & Mercantile reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Surat Trade & Mercantile reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit rises 37.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit rises 37.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Zenith Fibres reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Zenith Fibres reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon