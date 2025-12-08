Monday, December 08, 2025 | 05:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cyient and Navitas Semiconductor Corporation enter into long term strategic partnership

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

To adopt GaN technology in India and establish end-to-end GaN ecosystem

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, the industry leader in next-generation GaNFast gallium nitride (GaN) and GeneSiC silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors and Cyient Semiconductors have announced a strategic long-term partnership intended to advance the adoption of GaN technology in India and establish a complete, end-to-end GaN ecosystem.

Through this partnership, Navitas Semiconductor and Cyient Semiconductors intend to co-develop GaN products, digital and mixed signal ICs, GaN based system modules and design enablement platforms targeting India's high voltage, high power market segments such as AI data centers, electric mobility, performance computing, energy grid infrastructure and industrial electrification.

 

The partnership seeks to build a robust local supply chain and manufacturing ecosystem in support of the Indian Government's Make in India initiative. In addition, through this partnership Navitas and Cyient Semiconductor aims to deploy IC technology in accelerating solution development for high voltage and high-power markets.

This is expected to include products based on Navitas' existing GaN technologies, along with new products tailored for India's unique market needs. Cyient Semiconductors' work in establishing a secure local supply chain and ecosystem for GaN products in India will further accelerate time to market for developers and OEMs across the region.

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

