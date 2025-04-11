Friday, April 11, 2025 | 08:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cyient DLM expands partnership with Deutsche Aircraft to develop CMS

Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 8:16 AM IST

Cyient DLM said that it has expanded its strategic partnership with German aircraft manufacturer, Deutsche Aircraft to develop cabin management system (CMS) for the D328eco, a next-generation 40-seater regional turboprop.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone, as it will be one of Deutsche Aircraft's first electronics programmes designed and manufactured entirely in India, in support of the Make in India initiative.

The CMS chosen by Deutsche Aircraft boasts a user-friendly touchscreen interface, allowing crew members and passengers to effortlessly control various functions, including cabin lighting, passenger signs and lavatory operations. With a focus on enhancing passenger well-being, the CMS enables the easy adjustment of lighting intensity, tailored to activities such as working in-flight or encouraging rest and relaxation.

 

Anthony Montalbano, CEO of Cyient DLM, said, Our expanded partnership with Deutsche Aircraft is a testament to the strength of our collaboration and shared commitment to driving aerospace innovation. We are excited to bring our end-to-end design and manufacturing expertise to the D328eco programmea next-generation aircraft that will set new standards for regional aviation.

Nico Neumann, Co-CEO of Deutsche Aircraft, said, We are very pleased to start this partnership with Cyient DLM on the CMS, further strengthening the relationship between Deutsche Aircraft and the Cyient Group. Cyient has been a valuable partner in multiple areas of design and support, which has been crucial in our endeavour to bring the most modern and efficient aircraft in this class into service.

This partnership for the D328eco will enable Deutsche Aircraft to provide a modern CMS, a first for this class of aircraft. Cyient DLMs proven capabilities make them an ideal partner in the design, development and series production of the CMS, he concluded.

Cyient DLM is a leading integrated electronics manufacturing solutions provider that offers design led manufacturing (DLM) solutions to customers.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 28.87% to Rs 10.99 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 15.45 crore in Q2 FY25. Net sales jumped 14.07% QoQ to Rs 444.24 crore during the quarter ended 31st December 2024.

The counter shed 0.29% to end at Rs 426.45 on Wednesday, 9 April 2025.

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

