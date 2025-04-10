Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 05:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS' net profit slips 1.26% QoQ in Q4 FY25; final dividend at Rs 30/shr

TCS' net profit slips 1.26% QoQ in Q4 FY25; final dividend at Rs 30/shr

Image

Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a 1.26% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,224 while revenue from operations rose 0.79% to Rs 64,479 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

On a year-on-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit fell 1.69% while revenue from operations increased 5.29% in Q4 March 2024. The companys YoY performance was driven by a 22.5% surge in Regional Markets, alongside steady gains in Energy, Resources and Utilities (ERU) (+4.6%) and BFSI (+2.5%) segments in Q4 FY25.

Constant currency revenue grew 2.5% YoY in the Q4 FY25. Operating and net margins stood at 24.2% and 19.0% respectively during the quarter, with a robust cash conversion ratio of 125.1% of net income.

 

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 16,402 crore in Q4 FY25, down 1.58% QoQ and down 2.65% YoY.

TCS' consolidated net profit rose 5.76% to Rs 48,553 crore while revenue from operations increased 5.99% to Rs 2,55,324 crore in the year ended March 2025 over the year ended March 2024. PBT rose 5.38% to Rs 65,331 crore in FY25. Constant currency revenue grew 4.2% YoY in the FY25. The growth was primarily driven by strong performance in Regional Markets, which saw a robust 37.2% year-on-year increase.

The company reported total contract value (TCV) performance at $39.4 billion for FY25 and at $12.2 billion for Q4 FY25.

Also Read

Luxury cars, cars

Luxury car sales off to a good start in 2025 despite macro headwinds

Donald Trump picked Stephen Miran on December 22 to lead the Council of Economic Advisors

Meet Stephen Miran: Trump's economic advisor behind US reciprocal tariffs

hotel

18% GST on dining at 'specified premises' hotels: How it changes your bill

Robin Uthappa

Sports trading app SportsBaazi launches campaign featuring Robin Uthappa

Xi Jinping, Donald Trump

China says open to dialogue with US, but 'threats not the right way'

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 30 per equity share. Free cash flow for the year stood at Rs 46,449 crore, while shareholder payout through dividends totalled Rs 44,962 crore.

Client metrics showed healthy expansion, with 64 clients in the $100 million+ band, a net addition of 2 from the previous year.

On the talent front, the workforce reached 607,979 employees representing 152 nationalities, with 35.2% women in the mix. IT services attrition for the year stood at 13.3% (LTM).

K Krithivasan, chief executive officer and managing director, said "We are pleased to cross the $30 Billion in annual revenues and achieve a strong order book for the second consecutive quarter. Our expertise in AI and Digital Innovation, coupled with the unmatched knowledge of customer context and global scale makes us the pillar of support for our customers in this environment of macroeconomic uncertainty. We remain committed to staying close to our customers and helping them achieve their core priorities."

Samir Seksaria, chief financial officer, said "In FY25, our disciplined execution and operational rigor stood out again, as we defended our industry-leading margins while continuing with our investments in talent and capability building. We delivered robust profitability and cash flows this quarter in a very challenging environment without compromising on the right investments in our people, innovation and infrastructure for long-term value creation."

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Asian shares rise on tariff pause, Chinese benchmark climbs 1.16%

Asian shares rise on tariff pause, Chinese benchmark climbs 1.16%

Madhav Infra Projects acquires 100% stake in MSK Projects (I)

Madhav Infra Projects acquires 100% stake in MSK Projects (I)

Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit declines 1.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit declines 1.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Dollar index loiters around six-month lows; US CPI data in focus

Dollar index loiters around six-month lows; US CPI data in focus

Jindal Stainless arm signs power purchase agreement with Sunsure Energy

Jindal Stainless arm signs power purchase agreement with Sunsure Energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiTCS Q4 ResultsQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon