Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit declines 1.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit declines 1.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales rise 5.29% to Rs 64479.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Consultancy Services declined 1.69% to Rs 12224.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12434.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.29% to Rs 64479.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 61237.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.76% to Rs 48553.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 45908.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.99% to Rs 255324.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 240893.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales64479.0061237.00 5 255324.00240893.00 6 OPM %26.3328.03 -26.4026.69 - PBDT17781.0018095.00 -2 70573.0067940.00 4 PBT16402.0016849.00 -3 65331.0062955.00 4 NP12224.0012434.00 -2 48553.0045908.00 6

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

