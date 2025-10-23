Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
D B Corp Ltd gains for fifth session

D B Corp Ltd gains for fifth session

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 258.1, up 2.87% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.29% in last one year as compared to a 6.92% fall in NIFTY and a 20.07% fall in the Nifty Media.

D B Corp Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 258.1, up 2.87% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.85% on the day, quoting at 26088.15. The Sensex is at 85287.34, up 1.02%. D B Corp Ltd has dropped around 3.39% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1541.5, up 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

