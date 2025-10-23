Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axis Bank Ltd soars 2.51%, gains for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd soars 2.51%, gains for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1268.4, up 2.51% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.66% in last one year as compared to a 6.92% jump in NIFTY and a 13.55% jump in the Nifty Bank.

Axis Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1268.4, up 2.51% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.85% on the day, quoting at 26088.15. The Sensex is at 85287.34, up 1.02%. Axis Bank Ltd has gained around 9.45% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 58007.2, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 89.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 87.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1265, up 2.32% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd is up 8.66% in last one year as compared to a 6.92% jump in NIFTY and a 13.55% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 15.77 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Seafood exporters surge on optimism over India-US trade deal

Seafood exporters surge on optimism over India-US trade deal

Vikram Solar bags new order

Vikram Solar bags new order

Yen nears 8-month low as Takaichi plans stimulus

Yen nears 8-month low as Takaichi plans stimulus

Tata Teleservices drops after reporting net loss of Rs 321 cr in Q2 FY26

Tata Teleservices drops after reporting net loss of Rs 321 cr in Q2 FY26

Textile exporters soar on optimism over India-US trade breakthrough

Textile exporters soar on optimism over India-US trade breakthrough

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon