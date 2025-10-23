Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Breweries Ltd soars 1.79%, gains for fifth straight session

United Breweries Ltd soars 1.79%, gains for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1830, up 1.79% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.5% in last one year as compared to a 6.92% slide in NIFTY and a 2.19% slide in the Nifty FMCG.

United Breweries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1830, up 1.79% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.85% on the day, quoting at 26088.15. The Sensex is at 85287.34, up 1.02%. United Breweries Ltd has gained around 1.86% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56609.15, up 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 102.22 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Axis Bank Ltd soars 2.51%, gains for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd soars 2.51%, gains for fifth straight session

Seafood exporters surge on optimism over India-US trade deal

Seafood exporters surge on optimism over India-US trade deal

Vikram Solar bags new order

Vikram Solar bags new order

Yen nears 8-month low as Takaichi plans stimulus

Yen nears 8-month low as Takaichi plans stimulus

Tata Teleservices drops after reporting net loss of Rs 321 cr in Q2 FY26

Tata Teleservices drops after reporting net loss of Rs 321 cr in Q2 FY26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon