United Breweries Ltd soars 1.79%, gains for fifth straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1830, up 1.79% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.5% in last one year as compared to a 6.92% slide in NIFTY and a 2.19% slide in the Nifty FMCG.
United Breweries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1830, up 1.79% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.85% on the day, quoting at 26088.15. The Sensex is at 85287.34, up 1.02%. United Breweries Ltd has gained around 1.86% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56609.15, up 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.3 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 102.22 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
