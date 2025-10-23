Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vikram Solar bags new order

Vikram Solar bags new order

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

From Sunsure Energy

Vikram Solar, one of Indias leading solar PV module manufacturers, has announced a major order of 148.9 MW high-efficiency solar modules from Sunsure Energy, a leading renewable energy solutions provider for Indias leading businesses and utilities transitioning to green power. The modules, rated at 595 Wp, will be deployed across Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, two states that are playing a pivotal role in advancing Indias clean energy ambitions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

