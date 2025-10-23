Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Seafood exporters surge on optimism over India-US trade deal

Seafood exporters surge on optimism over India-US trade deal

Image

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Shares of aquaculture-focused companies rallied sharply on Thursday amid growing optimism that India and the US are close to finalizing a trade agreement that could ease tariff barriers on Indian exports.

Coastal Corporation soared 20%, while Apex Frozen Foods gained 8.45% and Avanti Feeds advanced 5.29%.

Indian seafood exporters earn a large share of their revenue from the US market, making them particularly sensitive to trade policy developments. The stocks had come under pressure earlier this year after the Trump administration hiked tariffs on Indian imports to 50%, citing Indias continued purchases of Russian oil.

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

