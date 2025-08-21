Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japan's 20-year government bond yields hit record

Japan's 20-year government bond yields hit record

Japans 20-year government bond yields edged up to fresh multi-decade highs, following persistent concerns over fiscal expansion and reducing demand. The super-long 20-year bond yield tested 2.65% on Thursday, surpassing its previous high in 1999. The benchmark 10-year yield also edged up to 1.61%- highest in 17 years. Meanwhile, yields on 30-year notes rose to 3.18%, approaching the all-time peak of 3.2% seen in last month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Fedbank Financial gains as board to mull fundraising plan

Textile exports up around 4% on year in Apr-Jul FY26, readymade garment shipments spike around 8%

Bajaj Finserv gains after broker initiates 'buy' rating

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Regulatory policy in financial sector needs to strike balance between stability and objectives of fostering innovation, efficiency and competition

