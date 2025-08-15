D P Wires standalone net profit declines 49.93% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.28% to Rs 125.93 croreNet profit of D P Wires declined 49.93% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 31.28% to Rs 125.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 183.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales125.93183.26 -31 OPM %3.045.54 -PBDT5.6810.50 -46 PBT4.889.57 -49 NP3.607.19 -50
