Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries consolidated net profit declines 8.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.15% to Rs 841.26 croreNet profit of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries declined 8.33% to Rs 59.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 64.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 44.15% to Rs 841.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 583.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales841.26583.59 44 OPM %11.6118.72 -PBDT111.19127.91 -13 PBT75.8695.65 -21 NP59.5164.92 -8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content