Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries consolidated net profit declines 8.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries consolidated net profit declines 8.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Sales rise 44.15% to Rs 841.26 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries declined 8.33% to Rs 59.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 64.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 44.15% to Rs 841.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 583.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales841.26583.59 44 OPM %11.6118.72 -PBDT111.19127.91 -13 PBT75.8695.65 -21 NP59.5164.92 -8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Reliance Home Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.92 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Reliance Home Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.92 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Tera Software standalone net profit rises 91.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Tera Software standalone net profit rises 91.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Melstar Information Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Melstar Information Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the December 2024 quarter

MOIL standalone net profit rises 17.71% in the December 2024 quarter

MOIL standalone net profit rises 17.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Sharpline Broadcast reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sharpline Broadcast reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayJEE Main 2025 Toppers List OutGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi WeatherJasprit Bumrah Fitness Live UpdatesBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon