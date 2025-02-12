Business Standard

Sharpline Broadcast reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Sales rise 48.50% to Rs 10.41 crore

Net loss of Sharpline Broadcast reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 48.50% to Rs 10.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales10.417.01 49 OPM %-0.5821.11 -PBDT-0.061.48 PL PBT-0.271.26 PL NP-0.280.90 PL

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

