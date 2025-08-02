Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 01:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Damodar Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.32 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Sales decline 13.38% to Rs 103.35 crore

Net profit of Damodar Industries reported to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.38% to Rs 103.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 119.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales103.35119.31 -13 OPM %7.301.17 -PBDT5.880.01 58700 PBT1.67-5.22 LP NP2.32-1.51 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

