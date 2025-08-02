Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
One 97 Communications allots 1.89 lakh equity shares under ESOS

One 97 Communications allots 1.89 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 12:51 PM IST
One 97 Communications has allotted 1,89,104 equity shares under ESOS on 02 August 2025.

Consequent to aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stand increased from Rs 63,82,89,866 (consisting of 63,82,89,866 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each) to Rs 63,84,78,970 (consisting of 63,84,78,970 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each).

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

