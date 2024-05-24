Business Standard
Damodar Industries standalone net profit rises 548.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 17.90% to Rs 179.13 crore
Net profit of Damodar Industries rose 548.94% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.90% to Rs 179.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 218.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 552.50% to Rs 5.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.77% to Rs 715.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 682.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales179.13218.18 -18 715.38682.79 5 OPM %6.593.43 -4.525.43 - PBDT9.386.84 37 28.0024.89 12 PBT4.051.31 209 6.231.91 226 NP3.050.47 549 5.220.80 553
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

