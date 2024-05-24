Sales rise 151.43% to Rs 139.57 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 287.36% to Rs 88.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 357.91% to Rs 524.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 114.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Fedders Electric & Engineering declined 23.70% to Rs 11.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 151.43% to Rs 139.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.139.5755.51524.49114.542.5413.8410.325.9110.5015.2789.2724.659.8614.8587.0822.8611.3314.8588.5522.86