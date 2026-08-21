Data Patterns rises after securing supply contract worth Rs 585 crore from BEL

Data Patterns (India) advanced 1.72% to Rs 4779.25 after the company said that it has received order worth about Rs. 585.76 crore from Bharat Electronic (BEL) for procurement of radar electronics.

The company's order book as on 30 July 2026 was Rs 2,654 crore, including orders received and negotiated.

Subsequent to the said announcement, the company has received orders amounting to Rs 771.08 crore.

Out of this Rs 771.08 crore, orders amounting to Rs 745.93 crore were considered under orders negotiated and yet to be received in the announcement made on July 30, 2026. The remaining orders amounting to Rs 25.15 crore are new orders.

Data Patterns core competencies include design and development across electronic hardware, software, firmware, mechanical, product prototypes, besides its testing, validation and verification Its involvement has been across radars, electronic warfare suites, communications, avionics, small satellites, automated test equipment, COTS, and programmes catering to Tejas light combat aircraft, light utility helicopters, BrahMos, and other communication & electronic intelligence systems.

The company reported a 13.49% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 22.06 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 25.50 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 16.82% year on year (YoY) to Rs 116.03 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

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