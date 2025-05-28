Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Datiware Maritime Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Datiware Maritime Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Sales decline 61.54% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net Loss of Datiware Maritime Infra reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 61.54% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 54.12% to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.100.26 -62 0.390.85 -54 OPM %30.00-15.38 -58.97-43.53 - PBDT-0.05-0.18 72 -0.25-0.91 73 PBT-0.10-0.23 57 -0.46-1.12 59 NP-0.10-0.23 57 -0.46-1.12 59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Oriental Rail Infra hits the floor after Q4 PAT slumps 29% QoQ to Rs 5 cr

Oriental Rail Infra hits the floor after Q4 PAT slumps 29% QoQ to Rs 5 cr

ITI jumps after Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 4 cr

ITI jumps after Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 4 cr

Nifty slides below 24,800; metal shares decline

Nifty slides below 24,800; metal shares decline

Taylormade Renewables consolidated net profit declines 38.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Taylormade Renewables consolidated net profit declines 38.29% in the March 2025 quarter

U.P.Asbestos consolidated net profit declines 2.14% in the March 2025 quarter

U.P.Asbestos consolidated net profit declines 2.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon