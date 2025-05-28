Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Taylormade Renewables consolidated net profit declines 38.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Taylormade Renewables consolidated net profit declines 38.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Sales decline 3.74% to Rs 19.81 crore

Net profit of Taylormade Renewables declined 38.29% to Rs 6.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.74% to Rs 19.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.74% to Rs 12.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 51.68% to Rs 71.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales19.8120.58 -4 71.1446.90 52 OPM %51.7968.95 -28.4735.54 - PBDT10.2014.05 -27 19.7316.11 22 PBT9.7213.85 -30 18.1615.74 15 NP6.3510.29 -38 12.2711.08 11

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 28 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

