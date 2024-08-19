Business Standard
DCM Shriram commissions Hydrogen Peroxide plant at Jhagadia chemical complex

DCM Shriram commissions Hydrogen Peroxide plant at Jhagadia chemical complex

Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
DCM Shriram has commissioned its state-of-the-art Hydrogen Peroxide (H2O2) plant of 52,500 TPA at its Chemical complex in Jhagadia, Bharuch Dist., Gujarat today i.e. 19 August 2024.
The company said, "H2O2 will add to our chemicals business product porfolio and is a downstream to Hydrogen produced at the Chemicals complex. It may be noted that Hydrogen Peroxide has wide ranging applications from bleaching agent to water and waste water treatment, chemical synthesis, food processing, mining and metallurgy and environmental applications."
First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

