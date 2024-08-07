Margo Finance standalone net profit rises 128.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 106.25% to Rs 0.33 croreNet profit of Margo Finance rose 128.57% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 106.25% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.330.16 106 OPM %69.7043.75 -PBDT0.230.07 229 PBT0.230.07 229 NP0.160.07 129
