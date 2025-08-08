DCX Systems consolidated net profit rises 38.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 60.89% to Rs 222.16 croreNet profit of DCX Systems rose 38.10% to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 60.89% to Rs 222.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 138.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales222.16138.08 61 OPM %0.13-3.48 -PBDT14.168.10 75 PBT10.635.29 101 NP4.062.94 38
